The suspect in an assassination of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah was in a critical condition by the wounds from the gun battle.

Read More: Israeli military brought tunnel dug by militants from the Gaza Strip to Israel

The suspect has died of his wounds after a gun battle on Thursday with Hamas-run security forces in the Gaza Strip, a security official said.

Another gunman and two security officers were also lost their lives in the shootout, the official said.