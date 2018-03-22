This is the reason why Sunny Deol hates his step sister

Sunny Deol is tagged as the action hero of Bollywood. The ‘Dhai Kilo ka hath’ actor has given Bollywood some of the best patriotic films. Apart from being an extremely talented actor, Sunny is also a very calm person in real life.

He is completely opposite to his angry man image in real life. Sunny is also a family man. His love for his father Dharmendra and Brother Bobby Deol is not hidden from us.

But Sunny has never been seen with his sister Esha Deol. It always looks like Sunny and Esha doesn’t share happy terms. Sunny is the son of Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur, while Esha is the daughter of Dharmendra’s second wife Hema Malini.

Sunny Deol is a settled man, but the fact that his father married Hema Malini shook him.

He is only 8 years younger to his step-mother Hema Malini. From the day Dharmendra married Hema Malini, Sunny decided to not have any relation with his step-mother. And that is the reason he hates his step-sisters too.