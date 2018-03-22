Sai Pallavi finally reveals why she acts without makeup in films

Sai Pallavi took everyone by storm with the Malayalam movie Premam. The actress preferred not to use makeup for her role in the film, which worked well with the audience.

She went onto to act in other films without or minimal makeup. In a chat with Times of India, the actress has revealed the reason behind her decision to not wear makeup for her roles. She stated that Premam director Alphonse Putharen encouraged her to act naturally without using cosmetics.

“All my directors helped build my confidence,” she told the daily. In addition, she stated that it is also an attempt to give confidence to all the other girls like her.

