In Thailand Crash 17 killed instantly The bus veered off the road and smashed caused the loss of 17 lives instantly and 13of are wounded. The bus traveling in north-eastern Thailand and the accident occurred on Wednesday evening in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima provincial emergency with the double-decker bus carrying around 50 passengers, a returning from a holiday.

“The current death toll is 17, and 33 are injured,” an official from the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial emergency medical service told.

Read More: SHOCKING! Accident kills 3 AIIMS doctors on spot

Photos in local media of the accident’s aftermath showed part of the bus lying on its side and officials standing beside a row of body bags. By the reports, Thailand’s roads are not safest for the secured journey and in each year it killed around 24,000 people each year according to the World Health Organization.

The mishaps taken half of the two-wheelers lives and pedestrians on the verge of the threat to their lives by the bus crashes involving tourists and migrant workers are also common.

On November, 13 Myanmar nationals were killed when their van collided with a truck in central Thailand and burst into flames.