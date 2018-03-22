Shocking revealing by an air hostesses turned actress about sexual harassment by her friend’s father

Vani Bhojan is a popular tamil television actress and model. Earlier she acted in Commercial advertisement and then started feature in TV Serials. She is also well known as Deivamagal Sathya.

Vani Bhojan, who played tahsildar Sathya in Deiva Magal serial directed by Kumaran became popular with so many fans and fan pages for her in social media. Vani Bhojan who played the bold Sathya in the serial.

In an event for women empowerment , Vani Bhojan had openly said about a sexual harassment she had faced In her childhood.

Vani Bhojan said that, when she was studying 4th standard, she had went to her friend’s house, and her friend’s father said that she was upstairs, and as Vani went upstairs, he followed her and locked doors of the room. He then tried to sexually assault her, and Vani could not even tell this to her friend, as she couldn’t think what her friend might do if she got to know.