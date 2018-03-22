“SoFi”’s performance will show the beneath of oceans

The development of “SoFi”, the soft, agile robotic fish with a delicate demeanor found to unwrap the secrets of underground of the ocean.

The fish robot they have developed on Wednesday, created with a remote-controlled robot that swims quietly through coral reefs and among the places of fishes and uses a fisheye lens to grab the high-resolution photos video clips with a camera placed into its nose. SoFi has built up with a generic fish design, is white, weighs less than 1.6 kg and is about 47 cm long. The “soft artificial muscle” tail is made of silicone elastomer, a type of rubber. Its nose houses the electronic elements.

SoFi can regulate the swim movements like normal fishes or rather than the normal: swim forward, move up and down, turn and change speeds, propelling itself by wiggling its tail side to side like a real fish, a motion created by pumping water with a small motor into two balloon-like tail chambers.

“The name is mellifluous just like the way the robot glides and undulates in water,” added roboticist Daniela Rus, CSAIL’s director.

SoFi is operated using a waterproofed Super Nintendo controller by a diver who can be almost 70 feet away. CSAIL researchers experimented their new robotic fish “SoFi” in South Pacific coral reefs and coastal waters near Taveuni, Fiji’s third-largest island, as well as in an MIT pool.

The untethered robot navigates for up to 40 minutes at depths reaching almost 60 feet.