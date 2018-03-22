Sonia Gandhi in Shimla to inspect the consrtuction of Priyanka’s dream house

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Shimla for a two-day trip, To review the under-construction house of daughter Priyanka Vadra.

The house was reportedly purchased from US-based Satish Kumar Sood and Satinder Sood purchased in 2007. The three-and-a-half bigha agricultural plot is located at a height of more than 8,000 feet.

It was a two-storey five-room cottage which was pulled down as Priyanka wanted the house to have the look and feel of the surroundings. The land, however, has been caught in a low owing to its proximity to The Retreat, the summer holiday resort of the Indian president.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court had issued a notice to Priyanka in connection with a land deal in Shimla’s high-security zone. The notice was issued on a petition filed by RTI activist Dev Ashish Bhattacharya who had sought details of the property and permissions granted by the state government under section 118 of HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act.