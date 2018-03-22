Spicy yet delicious egg breakfast

There are varieties in which you can cook your eggs. Here is another one.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

19. FIESTA TIME OMELET

A tasty combination of olives, jalapenos, and an abundance of vegetables.

MAKES: 2 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 15 min.

INGREDIENTS

4 large eggs

1/4 cup fat-free milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup queso fresco

1/4 cup canned diced jalapeno peppers or chopped green chilies

2 tablespoons finely chopped sweet red pepper

2 tablespoons sliced ripe olives

2 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 medium ripe avocado, peeled and sliced

READ ALSO: Beat the hot mornings with this tropical breakfast

DIRECTIONS

In a small bowl, whisk eggs, milk and salt until blended.

Place a 10-in. nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Pour in egg mixture. Mixture should set immediately at edges. As eggs set, push cooked portions toward the center, letting uncooked eggs flow underneath. When eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains, spoon cheese, peppers, olives and cilantro on one side. Fold omelet in half. Cut in half; slide onto two plates. Top with avocado.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

1/2 omelet: 242 calories, 16g fat (5g saturated fat), 383mg cholesterol, 601mg sodium, 7g carbohydrate (3g sugars, 2g fiber), 18g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 medium-fat meat, 1 fat, 1/2 starch.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.