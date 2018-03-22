Syrian people began leaving under the deal of evacuation

Under the deal of evacuation, Syrian rebels and their families began leaving Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on Thursday, from the enclave outside Damascus.

The agreement gets on the deal on Wednesday and brokered by regime ally, Russia, behind the evacuation is for the mark a major advance in government efforts to secure the nearby capital. Through the evacuation, one of the three rebel-held pockets in the region becomes empty.

It pressures on the rebels to follow the same in the two other opposition-held pockets of the besieged enclave, where tens of thousands of civilians remain trapped under non-stop bombardment.

Around 1,130 people — including more than 230 fighters— had boarded buses from the Eastern Ghouta town of Harasta, until now held by the Ahrar al-Sham rebel group.

A military source told that the rebels and accompanying civilians had boarded buses and were in a buffer zone, waiting to cross into the regime-controlled territory.

By the renewed air strikes in Ghouta early on Thursday which caused the loss of 20 civilians, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Since February 18, a devastating Russian-backed offensive on Eastern Ghouta has sliced the enclave into three pockets.

Central Damascus lies within mortar range of Eastern Ghouta, and the evacuation deal came after the deadliest rebel rocket attack on the capital in months killed 44 civilians on Tuesday and Rebel fire on Thursday gulped four lives in Damascus.