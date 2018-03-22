These plants can bring bad fortune to house as per Vastu

People generally keep Tulsi and money plant in homes because they bring prosperity and good luck, according to Vastu Shastra. But very few of us know about the plants that should NOT be kept in a house because Vedic sciences and even Feng Shui consider them to bring negative energy.

Big or tall trees in East

Tall trees, if present in the East or North-East direction of the house, emanate negative energy.

Potted-plants in North

Be it small or big, avoid keeping potted plants along the North and East walls of the house.

Cotton

The cotton plant, Silky cotton plant and Palmyra tree (a kind of palm tree) are also considered inauspicious when planted around a house.

Babul

Thorny trees including Babul can create disputes at home.

Dead plants

Never keep dead or dying plants at home. Even dry flowers are considered bad luck.

Tamarind (Imli) & Myrtle (Mehandi)

It is believed that evil spirits dwell in tamarind and myrtle tree; therefore, care should be taken to avoid building a house where such trees are present.

Bonsai

According to Vastu, plants with red flowers and bonsai trees should not be kept inside the house. However, you may keep them in an open space or garden.

Cactus

Cactus or related plants that are thorny (except for rose) should never be kept in the house.