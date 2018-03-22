This is what Amit Shah has to say about 2019 elections

BJP President Amit Shah said that a dedicated team of his party was analysing the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha by-poll results “at the booth level” and that his party was set to get a “bigger mandate than the 2014 one” in the next Lok Sabha polls.

“We are not taking Uttar Pradesh results lightly. We are analysing it minutely. But at the same time, the mandate on two seats cannot be seen as countrywide mandate. Twelve lakh voters do not represent 125 crore people of India,” Mr Shah said in an interview.

“If you remember in 2014, it was being said that Narendra Modi cannot be made the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate, or if he is made he would not be able to lead the NDA..the NDA would fall apart etc. But now the same Narendra Modi has been running a successful government for the last four years”,he added.

“We do not live in the air, we are connected to the ground. The Narendra Modi government has done the work on the ground from the Ujjawal Yojana and the Kisan Fasal Bima Yojana to Mudra Yojana and providing electricity to every village. So we are confident we will get a bigger mandate than the 2014 one,” Mr Shah said.