Towel dance of Shraddha Arya and friends went wrong: Video

Social Media has helped fans connect with their favorite celebrity. Whether it’s a video or a picture that a celeb posts, fans love everything that their favorite celeb post. Recently ‘Kundali Bhagya’ famed actress Shraddha Arya posted a towel dance video on Instagram.

Along with Shraddha, there were two other girls who featured in the video. Shraddha and her gang were in a towel and were dancing on the famous Rani Mukherjee and Pretty Zinta Song, ‘Piya Piya’. But suddenly while dancing Shraddha started hiding her face. That was not a mishap with the towel, but because she got hurt in her eyes.

See video: