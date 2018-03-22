TV actress trolled for make up disaster

Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna became a victim of social media hate. A fan had compared Avika Gor with Surbhi Chandna stated how the former is very pretty while the latter is dark and applies a lot of makeup, that makes her look bad.

Well, the pretty actress chose not to comment on such remarks. However, Avika Gor’s co-star Shaleen Malhotra came in support saying that one should not speak about a girl in this manner. Shaleen wrote, ‘’I respect your likes and dislikes…. but that gives you no right to comment or insult anyone… please stop it and be decent enough on not commenting like this… it’s a request please make sure it stays that ways…. thanks for the love… and understanding.’’

Though, Surbhi chose not to respond to this incident we all know that such flak on social media does have a negative impact on the person. If not Surbhi, it could be her family members who would be equally affected.

In one of the interviews, Surbhi Chandna had poured her heart out on actors being trolled on the social platform. She said, “Initially, I would not react to the negative comments posted on my social networking page. To be honest, I never let negativity to take a toll on me. But now, it does affect me and it’s because my family members are also on such networking platforms. I have learnt to avoid but my family members get worried when they read something like these. Especially, my sister! It’s sad but one cannot do anything. I am always open to criticism but I consider only those which make me a better version of me.”

