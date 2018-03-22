Tv Anchor Bhavana replied to Radhika Apte’s controversial comment

Bhavna Balakrishnan is a professional anchor, performer, TV host, radio jockey, voice artist, dancer, and a columnist. She became tense over the remarks made by actress Radhika Apte recently. What Bhavana Balakrishna said about Radhika Apte is fondly referred to as controversy’s favorite child. She often lands in trouble for one reason or another.

She enquired the work with megastar Rajinikanth and Apte just replied, “I worked in South Indian films! They pay you really well and you bloody deserve it. It was very hard”. This was not well received by south Indian TV artists, film fraternity and by the public too.

Radhika Apte Born and brought up in Pune, Maharashtra, Apte began acting in theatre productions before venturing into films. She made her feature film debut with a brief role in the Hindi fantasy Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! Was released in 2005.

Bhavna exposed that Radhika Apte might have had some issue in her career in the South India industry initially, but soon solved it.

Apart from this, the female star was enquired about her opinion on the lack of gender equality in South films. In this regard, she said, “I wouldn’t generalize it. But, the projects that I had worked on, it was evident enough to sense it. The south heroes are extremely powerful and we are called two hours before the shoot and are made to wait. We can feel that we are just treated differently.”

Radhika Apte has done quite a number of films in the south. She gained fame after she starred with Superstar Rajinikanth in a blockbuster film.