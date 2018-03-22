Vyapam Case: L.N Medical College Chairman has been arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested J.N. Chouksey, the relation with Vyapam scam case. The accused one is chairman of Bhopal-based L.N. Medical College.

In the 2012 pre-medical entrance test conducted by Vyapam in Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Chouksey had been named in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI in November 2017.

By cognizance, the trial court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the absconding accused persons. Based on the warrant, the agency arrested the college chairman from his residence in Bhopal and stands him before a court that has remanded him to judicial custody till March 24.

It has been alleged that the medical college, as part of the conspiracy In the charge sheet, deliberately provided wrong information to the then Director of Medical Education (DME), Bhopal, about the admission of a dummy candidate who was already an MBBS student of 2011 batch in Patna.

The medical college reported to the DME that there were only five seats vacant for the second round of counseling, but the truth is more than 40 seats were vacant. The college admitted more than 40 students on September 30, 2012, after the counseling process was over, alleges the CBI.

Also, in alleged connivance with Medical Education department officials, the college forwarded the list of admitted students, which was different from the allotment list of the DME prepared.