Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will turn off at least 1,433 from 8.30pm until 9.30 on Saturday in solidarity with the global event Earth Hour celebrated every year on March 24. This year’s event is held under the name “Connect 2 Earth” under the supports with of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and in conjunction with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa).

The celebration is part of the Emirate in environmental sustainability. The turnoff process will also include local roads opposite to the sea at Jumeirah; which will help to save 683.7 kilowatts.

“As part of the Marina Promenade celebrations at the Business Bay, the RTA will run several activities including children games and contests, hydrogen-powered taxi, and a model of the bus-washing water treatment plant. Two buses will be deployed to lift participants from the Business Bay MS to the site of the event,” he added.

“Lights and some air-conditioners will also be turned off at RTA Head Office, Main Customers Happiness Centre at Umm Al Ramool, Public Transport building in addition to Al Rawiyya and Al Khawaneej stations, and Jebel Ali Bus Depot. Lights will also be participating in the function by switching off on the 5th floor of the Parking Terminal of Rashidiya MS, premises of the Dubai Taxi Corporation and employees accommodation. Several metro stations and escalators will put the mode to off to participate in the process and the overall savings results from profit of10, 000 kilowatts in one hour only.