Aam Aadmi Party gets a relief in MLAs disqualification issue

Aam Aadmi Party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal received a major relief as the Delhi High Court has decided to set aside the disqualification of its 20 MLAs in Delhi on Friday. Earlier, the 20 AAP MLAs had been disqualified after the Election Commission’s recommendation to disqualify them in connection with the office of profit case.

The Delhi High Court, on Friday, remarked that the disqualification is a violation of natural justice as the AAP MLAs were not given an oral hearing before disqualifying. Now, the Election Commission will have to hear the case one more time as ruled by the High Court.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed his delight at the verdict by tweeting, “It’s a victory for the truth. The representatives elected by the people of Delhi had been wrongly disqualified. Delhi High Court has given justice to the people of Delhi. It’s a big victory for the people of Delhi. Congratulations to the people of Delhi.”

Earlier the 20 MLAs had challenged the presidential notification of disqualification in connection with the office of profit case in the High Court. The HC bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar took its time to hear the arguments of the legislators, Election Commission, and other parties before coming to the conclusion.

It must be noted that the ED had recommended the President to disqualify the MLAs as it felt that they were holding office of profit, after being appointed as parliamentary secretaries to ministers in the Delhi government in March 2015. It also informed the court that the MLAs’ pleas were not maintainable and were liable to be dismissed.