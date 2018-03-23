Abu Dhabi police introduce new plan to alert motorists against fog, accidents

The Abu Dhabi Police has introduced a new system in order to alert motorists against issues such as fog and accidents. The new system is called National Early Warning System, that will send awareness e-messages to motorists.

The aim of this new system is to alert drivers on highways and those living close to highways about important issues such as fog, unstable weather, and accidents that can cause danger or traffic issues.

Apparently, the Abu Dhabi police have done a test run of this technique by sending messages sent b to drivers through smart towers and informed them about the high chance of intense fog in Abu Dhabi Island. The system also suggested them to take necessary precautionary measures and asked them to maintain a safe distance and reduce their speed.

Officials said that the National Early Warning System sends messages with the help of smart towers that has the most advanced global technologies like never before.The smart towers have certain sensors to monitor fog before sending instant signals to the control center, aim to identify areas affected by weather fluctuations through traffic patrols, as well as the wider geographical area affected, including nearby regions, and establish and activate partnerships with the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police to send alert messages to mobile phones.

The Abu Dhabi Police also organized a workshop, so as to make people aware of the new system that can have a significant impact in case of traffic issues.