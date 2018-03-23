Anna Hazare starts hunger strike against BJP government

Prominent social activist Anna Hazare has once again started an indefinite hunger strike in the national capital demanding the government to set up a Lokpal. The strike has commenced in Ramlila Maidan on Friday morning.

According to Anna Hazare, the strike is aimed at the NDA Government which has failed to finalize a Lokpal to investigate corruption cases so far. He said that he had written a letter to PM Modi in August last year saying that he would begin a protest unless his key demands are accepted. The key demands of the leader are the appointment of Lokpal and Lokayukta as well as the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report which assures fair pay for farmers. The letter says, “Since there has been no response from your side, I have decided to launch an agitation in Delhi. I will continue with the protest until the demands are met.”

It must be noted that Anna Hazare is holding his protest at the same venue where he once protested for an anti-corruption body seven years ago against the then UPA government. caught the country’s imagination. The anti-corruption movement had then attracted attention from millions of Indians