Fantasy!! This will be cast in Bollywood version of Avengers movie

Marvel Studios is all set to release its next multi-million dollar project, “Avengers: Infinity War” worldwide. The company announced it as the “most ambitious crossover event in the history of cinema.” However, what if Bollywood make its Hindi remake, yes, “Avengers Infinity War Bollywood Version”.

Here’s how its star cast looks like:

Akshay Kumar as Thor

Aamir Khan as Bruce Banner (Hulk)

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man

Ajay Devgn as Black Panther

Irrfan Khan as Doctor Strange

Ranveer Singh as Loki

Priyanka Chopra as Black Widow

Hrithik Roshan as Captain America