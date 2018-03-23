Fantasy!! This will be cast in Bollywood version of Avengers movie

Marvel Studios is all set to release its next multi-million dollar project, “Avengers: Infinity War” worldwide. The company announced it as the “most ambitious crossover event in the history of cinema.” However, what if Bollywood make its Hindi remake, yes, “Avengers Infinity War Bollywood Version”.
Here’s how its star cast looks like:
Akshay Kumar as Thor
Aamir Khan as Bruce Banner (Hulk)
Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man
Ajay Devgn as Black Panther
Irrfan Khan as Doctor Strange
Ranveer Singh as Loki
Priyanka Chopra as Black Widow
Hrithik Roshan as Captain America