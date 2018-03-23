delhi-high-court-grants-bail-to-karti-chidambaram-in-inx-media-case

Justice SP Garg of the Delhi High Court on Friday has granted bail to former Union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.

Karti has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 10 lakh and has also been asked not to travel abroad or attempt to influence witnesses.

During the hearing, Karti’s counsel had said that Karti does not have any case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against him. Karti’s lawyers also argued that the CBI had neither questioned any public servant nor made them an accused in the matter. The lawyers also asked why he should be kept in judicial custody as the CBI had not sought his further custodial interrogation.

Karti’s lawyers also that CBI was trying to connect him with a private company, Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd, which had received an alleged

bribe amount of Rs 10 lakh, when he was in no way related to it.

The CBI, on the other hand, had opposed granting bail to him. According to the agency, Karti is an ‘influential’ person who is able to destroy any evidence

against him.