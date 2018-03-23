Fashion Trends : These are the new trends in blouse designs

The ‘doli’ cut-out design

When a make-up artist posted a photo of her bride, this choli design became quite a sensation. The Bangalore-based designer Sakina Ahmed took inspiration from the Indian weddings for this particular blouse design. The blouse had an intricate cutout work of a bride’s doli and she went a step further by adorning it with jhumkas hanging on the top.

The bustier blouse

With modern saris taking over the ethnic wardrobe, blouses are getting its due attention too! The Mumbai-based design house Koesch by Kresha Bajaj has a superb collection of bustier blouses. One of our favourites is this caged bustier blouse, an edgy pick for daring brides.

The sequined blouse

Mixing sequins with gold-plated brass chains, Delhi-based designer, Shivali Arora gives a twist to the much-liked sequined blouse. The sequin heavy blouse on the front has peek-a-boo details at the back. With cut out design and chain links, this blouse will work with simple and heavy saris both.

The backless blouse

This backless blouse by Delhi-based designer, Mahima Mahajan will surely give you some Instagram-worthy shots. The black blouse has beautiful embroidery and has long tassels on the hemline from front to back.

The latkan-detailed blouse

If you love big details on your blouse, then this style is for you. The pastel-blue blouse by Hyderabad-based designer Mrunalini Rao has cutout details and fabric doris tied with big puffy latkans.