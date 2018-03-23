Fashion Trends : These are the new trends in blouse designs
The ‘doli’ cut-out design
My Beautiful regal South Indian bride on her wedding day.
An inspiration taken from the Indian weddings and these are setting trends in the future bridal wear. These designs, that beautifully narrates the wedding story of a Raja and Rani and their Bharath. My bride Palak, adding to the outfit accessorised with perfect jewellery looking no less than a Rani herself.
When a make-up artist posted a photo of her bride, this choli design became quite a sensation. The Bangalore-based designer Sakina Ahmed took inspiration from the Indian weddings for this particular blouse design. The blouse had an intricate cutout work of a bride’s doli and she went a step further by adorning it with jhumkas hanging on the top.
The bustier blouse
With modern saris taking over the ethnic wardrobe, blouses are getting its due attention too! The Mumbai-based design house Koesch by Kresha Bajaj has a superb collection of bustier blouses. One of our favourites is this caged bustier blouse, an edgy pick for daring brides.
For our fun, daring and edgy brides! Crystal white lehenga completely covered in cutwork flowers, crystals and glass beading, with a signature #Koëcsh caged bustier. Paired with diamond and pearl earrings and a diamond bracelet from @vanrajzaveri Fine Jewels.
The sequined blouse
Mixing sequins with gold-plated brass chains, Delhi-based designer, Shivali Arora gives a twist to the much-liked sequined blouse. The sequin heavy blouse on the front has peek-a-boo details at the back. With cut out design and chain links, this blouse will work with simple and heavy saris both.
The backless blouse
Stepping into the Dark ! Our collection of Deep Navy s from AW17! Best Back Forward!
This backless blouse by Delhi-based designer, Mahima Mahajan will surely give you some Instagram-worthy shots. The black blouse has beautiful embroidery and has long tassels on the hemline from front to back.
The latkan-detailed blouse
If you love big details on your blouse, then this style is for you. The pastel-blue blouse by Hyderabad-based designer Mrunalini Rao has cutout details and fabric doris tied with big puffy latkans.