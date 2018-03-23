First Look of Manju Warrier in Odiyan is here

Mohanlal’s upcoming film is raising the expectations with each passing day. As the movie lovers are still in awe of Mohanlal and location’s leaked images, now Manju Warrier’s images from the movie got leaked. Manju Warrier who played the female lead is seen in a traditional avatar in a white saree with a beautiful smile on her face. Fans are going gaga over her look from the film and by looking at the pictures one cannot wait to watch the movie on the big screen. Currently, the shoot is progressing at a brisk pace but fans will have to wait a little longer as Odiyan will take few more weeks for post-production.

Credits: Nick Ut Facebook Page

Credits: Nick Ut Facebook Page

Also Read: Rani Mukherjee about the attitude of people when she entered the film world