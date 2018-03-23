The first woman Opposition leader in the Senate in this country

Marking another first in its history, the Opposition leader in Pakistan is a woman.

Lawmaker, Sherry Rehman became the first woman leader of the Opposition Party in the Parliament’s Upper House on Thursday.

Rehman, aged 54, belong to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and was Pakistan’s ambassador to the US from 2011-2013 and was elected to the Senate in 2015.

READ ALSO: First woman elected in the weekend polls; strong ahead of elections

Banzer Bhutto’s son had claimed that the PPP “is ready to make history”, and had approved of her candidacy. His slain mother and former two times PM had served twice as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, the Lower House, in the 1990s.

Rehman was declared as Leader of the Opposition after she secured the support of majority 34 opposition senators in the house of 104 and defeated Azam Swati of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.