GSAT-6A Satellite will blast-off on March 29

Indian Space research and Organization (ISRO) will launch the GSAT-6A, a high power S-band communication satellite will blast off on March 29. The Satellite has the lifespan of around 10 years will be put into orbit by the Indian rocket, Geosynchronous Satellite launch vehicle (GSLV-F08).

The rocket is expected to blast off from the second launch pad at the Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh at 4.56 pm, on March 29. The ISRO said that the GSAT-6A was same to the GSAT-6.

The satellite will provide a floor for developing technologies such as demonstration of 6m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques. These are useful in satellite-based mobile communication applications.