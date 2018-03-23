Happy Birthday, Kangana Ranaut: Rare and Unseen Photos

Kangana Ranaut has established a career in Bollywood and is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. Ranaut is particularly known in the media for expressing her honest opinions in public and is frequently credited as one of the most fashionable Indian celebrities.

Kangana Ranaut made her mark playing independent but troubled characters who have lingered with audiences, even after the credits rolled. The fiercely outspoken actress has had an uneven career, with highs (winning the National Award thrice) and lows (the box office of her last few films has been worrying).

So her trajectory has her bouncing back after a string of unsuccessful films as her next two projects Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2018) and Mental Hai Kya (2018) could very well turn the tide around again.

Let’s have a look at rare and unseen pics:

Also Read: Actress Kangana Ranaut about Indians feel ashamed of something which Americans proudly do