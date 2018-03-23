Healthy satisfying breakfast to kick start your day

Never start your day with a empty stomach. It won’t take you through the whole day. So here is a healthy breakfast to jump start your morning.
HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES
- WHOLE WHEAT WAFFLES WITH CHICKEN & SPINACH SAUCE
Now some of you might be thinking whaat!!!. But give it a try guys.
MAKES: 12 servings
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 25 min. Bake: 5 min./batch
INGREDIENTS
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
1/2 to 3/4 cup 2% milk
1-1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken
WAFFLES:
3 cups white whole wheat flour
3 tablespoons sugar
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
3 cups 2% milk
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
DIRECTIONS
In a small saucepan, combine soup, spinach, 1/2 cup milk and chicken; cook over medium heat 5-7 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. If desired, stir in additional milk for a thinner consistency. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm.
For waffles, in a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, whisk eggs, milk and melted butter until blended. Add to dry ingredients; stir just until moistened.
Bake in a preheated waffle iron according to manufacturer’s directions until golden brown. Cut each waffle in half. Serve with sauce; sprinkle with cheese.
NUTRITIONAL FACTS
1/2 waffle and 3 tablespoons sauce: 335 calories, 15g fat (8g saturated fat), 52mg cholesterol, 647mg sodium, 34g carbohydrate (7g sugars, 5g fiber), 15g protein.
NOTE:
Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.