Healthy satisfying breakfast to kick start your day

Never start your day with a empty stomach. It won’t take you through the whole day. So here is a healthy breakfast to jump start your morning.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

WHOLE WHEAT WAFFLES WITH CHICKEN & SPINACH SAUCE

Now some of you might be thinking whaat!!!. But give it a try guys.

MAKES: 12 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 25 min. Bake: 5 min./batch

INGREDIENTS

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1/2 to 3/4 cup 2% milk

1-1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken

WAFFLES:

3 cups white whole wheat flour

3 tablespoons sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

3 cups 2% milk

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

DIRECTIONS

In a small saucepan, combine soup, spinach, 1/2 cup milk and chicken; cook over medium heat 5-7 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. If desired, stir in additional milk for a thinner consistency. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm.

For waffles, in a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, whisk eggs, milk and melted butter until blended. Add to dry ingredients; stir just until moistened.

Bake in a preheated waffle iron according to manufacturer’s directions until golden brown. Cut each waffle in half. Serve with sauce; sprinkle with cheese.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

1/2 waffle and 3 tablespoons sauce: 335 calories, 15g fat (8g saturated fat), 52mg cholesterol, 647mg sodium, 34g carbohydrate (7g sugars, 5g fiber), 15g protein.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.