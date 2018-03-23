Husband beats woman publically on orders

What would you do if your spouse elopes with their lover? Bring them back and beat them, or get them married and live happily ever after?

In Uttar Pradesh, Bulandshahr, a woman was publically flogged by her husband she had eloped with another man. She was subject to the assault after her husband forcibly brought her back from another village.

On March 10 the incident took place but was registered only 12 days later when the video of her beating went viral on social media.

In the video, the woman is seen tied to a tree as her husband whips her with a belt, with a crowd of around 100 people looking on.

After the video clip was widely circulated on social media, the Bulandshahr police booked the woman’s husband, a former panchayat pradhan (head) and his son for ordering the beating.

“We arrested former pradhan Shersingh, his son Shravan and the woman’s husband Shaudan Singh under relevant IPC Sections,” said Praveen Ranjan Singh, SP, Bulandshahr. He added that after the video surfaced, police contacted the woman to file a complaint.