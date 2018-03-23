iconic-bollywood-actress-complains-of-getting-raped-by-businessman

After the shocking sex assault revelations that rocked Hollywood, a prominent Bollywood actress has come with a similarly shocking allegation that surely seems to stay in the news for some time. The actress alleged that a businessman based in Mumbai has raped her. She has also filed a complaint at the Juhu Police Station in Mumbai against the businessman.

The Juhu police later revealed that the businessman was arrested and has been sent to police remand till 28 March by Mumbai’s Esplanade Court.

According to the actress, the businessman had been stalking and threatening her for a long time. She said that she had then filed a complaint against him and yet the businessman continued to send vulgar messages to her phone. She also revealed that the man raped him after beating up her security before entering her house.

According to latest reports, the case has been transferred to the crime branch of the Mumbai Police. Police have registered the case against the businessman under Sections 376, 420, 465, 467, 468, 469, 471 and 504 of the IPC.

It must be noted that the number of sexual assault or harassment cases in Bollywood has been increasing recently. Earlier veteran actor Jeetendra was accused of sexual assault by his cousin.