Tiger Shroff’s mother was a B-Grade actress? Pictures Trending

Jackie Shroff’s wife and mother of Tiger Shroff, Ayesha Shroff is in news currently for her past controversial affair with actor Sahil Khan. She produced a controversial film Boom in 2003 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Katrina Kaif, Padma Lakshmi and Jackie Shroff.

Also Read: Iconic Bollywood actress complains of getting raped by a businessman

Ayesha has worked in films as an actress too. She has worked only in one film named Teri Baahon Mein that came in 1984. In this film, ‘Bade Bhaiyya’ aka Mohnish Behal was his lead actor. Actors Navin Nischol and Prem Chopra were also in the film.

She has been a producer of films like Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai (2000), Grehan (2001), etc.