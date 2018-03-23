Jacqueline Fernandez horribly injured and hospitalised

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been shooting for Race 3 in Abu Dhabi, has horribly injured her eye. She was playing squash in between shots is when the ball hit her hard, straight in the eye. Reveals a source, exclusively from the sets of Race 3, “Jacqueline was immediately rushed to the hospital. Her eye didn’t stop bleeding. She is currently under observation and will be discharged only after the doctors treat her eye.”Sadly, Jacky was expected to return from Dubai along with Salman Khan and Daisy Shah for the Da-bbnang Tour concert that’s happening in Pune tomorrow. But now with this sudden eye injury, we doubt if she will be able to perform. We really hope she recovers soon.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal wants to do this kind of roles in Films