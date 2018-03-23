Kajal Aggarwal wants to do this kind of roles in Films

Action and comedy roles are on the wish list of actor Kajal Aggarwal.

“I haven’t done action before, I would love to do that. I also love comedies,” the actor told PTI in an interview while talking about her dream roles. I personally enjoy watching emotional dramas and love stories. It’s more about broadening my experiences,” she added.

. “I choose the best from whatever is offered to me,” she said at the launch of Pond’s Starlight perfumed talc. I am open to all languages; I have never seen language as a barrier when it comes to performance when it comes to acting. It’s more about the script, story that I am telling, and if I get that in any other language, regional cinema or even international, I will be more than happy to do it.”

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan floating his own party is a good thing, she said, while admitting that she does not know much about politics. “We all can totally trust his intentions for the party and I am sure he is going to do a very good job,” she said of the versatile actor’s recent plunge into politics.

