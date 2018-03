BJP’s Saroj Pandey wins Rajya Sabha Election from Chhattisgarh by beating Congress’ Lekhram Sahu as counting continues in all states except Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Elections in 7 states today: LIVE UPDATES

Election Commission held back permission to begin the counting of votes for Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh over objections in ballot papers and in Karnataka over complaints of a discrepancy.