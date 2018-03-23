Modi Govt issues notice to Cambridge Analytica : Here are the details

Modi Govt issued notice to Cambridge Analytica : Here are the details

Central Government has issued notices to Cambridge Analytics, who have become sensational all over the world. The Facebook database was sacked and ordered by any companies to use Indian data.

The government has issued notices on Friday asking them to react to all six questions. If they do not react to it, the Union IT Ministry has warned that it will face stiff action from the ministry.

The questions in the notice are as follows:

Did you use Indian data to assign the above theft to an assignment?

Who among the above mentioned?

How did they get the original data?

Did people get permission?

How was it used to collect data?

Is anything profiling on such a data basis?

Earlier in the day, CERT issued an advisory asking Facebook users not to share their voting preferences on social media networking site besides following other general safeguards.

These include:

Facebook is part of the public network. You can easily access this information.

Facebook, all social media users can not share their personal identity

information or personal information on these sites or apps.

Do not share official data or personal secrets.

These sites do not have the preference, PIN, passwords, credit card details, banking details, passport details, and Aadhaar card details on these sites.

Do not open messages and images from unauthorized categories.

Third party apps should take care of the information.

You need to create a password with a lot of work. It includes symbols, capital letters, , and lower-case letters.