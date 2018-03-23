More than hundreds of stranded Whales die on shore

More than 150 whales have become stranded in Hamelin Bay in Western Australia, and only 15 of them were still alive on Friday, authorities said. The mammals are believed to be short-finned pilot whales, the stranded were first spotted by a commercial fisherman early on Friday morning and afternoon, and only 15 whales were alive. A rescue operation was underway to try and herd them back to sea. The shark alert also published.

“Unfortunately, most of the whales beached themselves on dry land overnight and have not survived,” rescue team leader Jeremy Chick said. “Rescue operations will be hampered by deteriorating weather conditions and we need to ensure the safety of everyone involved before we move the whales.”

Read More: Places you should visit at least once in your lifetime: Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, Kerala

With Parks and Wildlife Service officers taking DNA samples in an attempt to gather clues about why whales strand.

The biggest mass stranding of whales happened in Western Australia in 1996 in Dunsborough. 320 long-finned pilot whales beached themselves, eventually. In 2009, 80 dolphins and same as whales died in Hamelin Bay Beach.