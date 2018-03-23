Naidu’s new aim after Special rights for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has been pushing the Center towards the approval of special rights for the state.

The Cheif Minister has now another aim in focus.

The Andhra Pradesh government aims to make the state a drought-proof region and provide water security to all its citizens for drinking, irrigation and industrial purposes, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government is already in the forefront in taking up nature-based solutions to the water challenges the world is facing.

“Water conservation mission is taken up as a submission under Primary Sector Mission, which is one of the seven missions constituted for invigorating the growth engines of the State. Under this mission, Neeru-Chettu is taken up as a flagship programme to conserve water and to protect the environment,” Naidu said in a statement on Thursday.

World Water Day is celebrated across the world every year on March 22 to increase awareness among the people about the importance, need and conservation of water and to motivate the general public.

The World Water Day this year completed 25 years and now celebrating its Silver Jubilee.

The day is celebrated by organizing a variety of events and activities such as excursions to the local ponds, lakes, rivers, and reservoirs, the symposium at various levels over water management and safety.

As per the report, with a rapidly growing world population, the global demand for water is continuing to rise and a supply gap of 40 percent is projected by 2030.