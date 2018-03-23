Narendra Modi will Succeed on 2019 Polls : Arun Shourie

“Narendra Modi will Succeed on 2019 Polls” ,says Arun Shourie

Arun Shourie, former union minister, believes that PM Narendra Modi has hugely contributed to a semblance of unity among opposition parties but thinks this is not the right time for them to form a single front against the ruling BJP for the 2019 elections.

Shourie has predicted that Modi will “succeed” in uniting all opposition parties. But, The former Union minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led first NDA government says the fear of “extermination” will unite all opposition parties.

Mr Shourie also suggested that too much was being made about the opposition’s inability to put up a credible face that could match PM Modi, one-on-one.

“I don’t think there was a face against Indira Gandhi in 1977,” he told, underlining that politics was much larger than the established political parties.

Many spontaneous resentment that were coming to the surface could mature and coalesce in the future, he said, citing the recent march by thousands of farmers to Mumbai. He went on to refer to the story of Gulliver, washed ashore after a shipwreck and held prisoner by the tiny inhabitants of the island, Lilliput, to underscore his point.

“Gulliver was tied down by Lilliputians. No one remembers the face of the Lilliputians, by small persons…. People will not only look at face of the other. People will see the (government’s) record, in my view and supposing they don’t see the record, well, then they will suffer the consequences,” the former BJP member predicted.