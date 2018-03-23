Pakistan was not formed on basis of a nationality: Separatist

As usual India and Pakistan are at odds over Kashmir. And today this is once again pointed out.

Not by any politicians or army officials, but by a separatist.

Asiya Andrabi, head of the separatist organisation Dukhtaran-e-Milat organised the celebrations of Pakistan Day in Srinagar. She and her followers hoisted the Pakistani flag at an undisclosed location and Andrabi reportedly claimed that all Muslims in the Indian subcontinent are Pakistanis by default.

The incident happened early on Friday. Abdrabi, speaking to a gathering of black burqa-clad women, stated that for them people are either Muslims of Kafir and a Muslim country is Pakistan and Pakistan was founded on the basis of Islam and not on the basis of nationality.

For us people are either Muslims or ‘kaafirs’ & a Muslim’s country is Pakistan. Pakistan was not formed on basis of a nationality, Islam is the basis of its foundation: Asiya Andrabi (center) on Pakistan National Day in #JammuAndKashmir‘s Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/7znjj2MAQ0 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

Andrabi has made incendiary statements before. Last April, she was booked under the ‘Public Safety Act’ and arrested, for allegedly inciting protests and for unlawful activities. She was released on bail eight months later in December.

Pakistan observes National Day every year on March 23. The Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood, who was summoned by Pakistan last week, returned to India late last night, in time be able to to host an event on the occasion at the Pakistan high commission in Delhi.

Andrabi is known for her hateful anti-India activities. She has several cases registered against her and her husband Ashiq Hussain Faktoo is serving a life term in Srinagar Jail. He was sentenced in 2003 for the murder of noted human rights activist and a Kashmiri Pandit Hriday Nath Wanchoo in 1992. Andrabi is also a member of the All Party Hurriyat Conference and has been arrested on several occasions for her involvement in separatist activities.

