Rajya Sabha Elections in 7 states today: LIVE UPDATES

It is not only in the state of Uttar Pradesh that the Rajya Sabha elections are going oh But in 7 other states aw well.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

14:59

After voting, Raja Bhaiya goes to meet Yogi Adityanath in his room in assembly

14:19

Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state sends 31 members to the 245-member Rajya Sabha, and the BJP, which won a massive victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, is yet to get a lion’s share of these.

13:45

Karnataka Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Chief Minister

We are confident that all 3 Congress candidates will win

HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S)

Today, when voting started, two senior Congress leaders – one minister Kagodu Thimmappa – cross-voted and showed that they are agents.

Returning Officer allowed them fresh vote on fresh ballot paper. We protest this and want EC to countermand process.

They wanted to vote against Congress for their conscience. But Returning Officer colluded with the government.

13:28

Akhilesh Yadav tweets a photo with Raja Bhaiya who said he voted for the Samajvadi Party.

Thank you for supporting Samajwadi Party. pic.twitter.com/OZve4X1WV3 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 23, 2018

13:20

Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, an Independent MLA, who was cabinet minister in Akhilesh’s regime addressed the media. He said, “My vote is with Akhilesh ji”.

12:54

Election to the five Rajya Sabha seats in West Bengal from the state was necessitated after the terms of Kunal Ghosh, Bibek Gupta and Nadimul Haque of the TMC and Tapan Sen of CPI(M) will end on April 2.

12:53

West Bengal Rajya Sabha Elections 2018:

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has fielded four candidates–Nadimul Haque, who was renominated, Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santunu Sen — has announced its support to Congress’ Singhvi for the fifth seat.

12:51

In Uttar Pradesh, two jailed lawmakers – one each from the SP and BSP – who would have voted for the BSP candidate, are out for the count. Two independent candidates are likely to vote for the BSP candidate. “There will be no cross-voting, but yes, BJP MLAs will cross-vote in our favour,” Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav told a leading news channel.

12:50

West Bengal Rajya Sabha Elections 2018 – 5 seats

50 votes needed for election of candidate

TMC with 213 MLAs can win 4

Congress with TMC’s support can win 5th seat

Token fight by the CPIM. The party has 26 MLAs

11:26

All the nine candidates of BJP will win. Samajwadi Party insulted their worker and people will answer them for choosing a candidate that entertains the society rather than one who serves the society: BJP leader Nitin Agrawal. He is the son of Naresh Agrawal, who joined the BJP recently.

11:11

Voting underway at #Kerala Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram for one #RajyaSabha seat from the state pic.twitter.com/eMVXwQLJ5i — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

10:56

Rajya Sabha Elections: Smarting Over Bypoll Defeat, BJP Makes It Tough For Mayawati In Rajya Sabha

The contest for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh was set to go down to the wire today as the BJP worked to upstage the Samajwadi Party and Mayawati, who joined forces to defeat the ruling party in two of its key parliamentary strongholds.

10:50

I have voted for BJP, I don’t know about the rest: BSP legislator Anil Singh.

10:31

Rajya Sabha election in Telangana:

Three vacancies and four candidates, three from TRS and one from Congress

Opposition BJP and TDP in Telangana to stay away from Rajya Sabha elections

TRS ally AIMIM has announced support to the party

Three TRS candidates expected to sail through

10:27

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018: While the voting began at 9 am, the Congress issued a three-line whip to all its Rajya Sabha lawmakers last night, asking them to be present in the House at 11 am today in full strength and support the party’s stand.

10:18

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018: What’s At Stake

At Stake: 59 seats

BJP guaranteed 28 of 59 seates

BJP’s tally in Rajya Sabha to increase from 58 to at least 69

10:12

It’s a matter of prestige of the Congress in Karnataka considering it is heading to state elections soon.

09:50

Legislators queue up at the West Bengal assembly in Kolkata to vote ihe Rajya Sabha elections 2018. There are six candidates for the five Rajya Sabha seats from the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has fielded four nominees and also pledged its surplus votes to Congress’s Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The Trinamool and the Congress are set to win, with the Left fighting a token contest.

09:45

In Uttar Pradesh, all the 7 Congress legislators have voted for the BSP candidate.

09:38

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leaders Prakash Javadekar, BS Yeddyurappa and party’s Rajya Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrashekar at the party office in Vidhan Soudha, earlier today (ANI)#RajyaSabhaElections #Karnataka #ResultsWithNDTV pic.twitter.com/nShU6oFeP1 — NDTV (@ndtv) March 23, 2018

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leaders Prakash Javadekar, BS Yeddyurappa and party’s Rajya Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrashekar at the party office in Vidhan Soudha, earlier this morning

09:26

In Karnataka, where the state elections will be held in less than two months, the ruling Congress has fielded three candidates for four seats but has enough to win two. The BJP has enough to send one candidate, Rajeev Chandrashekhar. With 32 extra votes, the Congress is hoping to win a third seat with help from rebel lawmakers of the Janata Dal (Secular).

09:01

The voting in the Rajya Sabha election has begun.

09:00

Contests will be held in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Telangana.

08:51

Voting will be held in seven states today to fill 26 of 59 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant; 33 candidates have been elected unopposed. The BJP is expected to gain about a dozen seats in the Upper House and consolidate its position as the largest party, but it is far from a majority in the 245-member House.