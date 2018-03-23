UP Rajya Sabha elections: parties get ready for battle

Soon after the by-polls elections in Uttar Pradesh, the state is now getting ready for the Rajya Sabha elections.

While the previous elections saw the loss of BJP, this time the BJP is hoping to gain the ninth seat, while the SP-BSP too are gearing up for the polls.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

11:42

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha Elections 2018: Voting will be held till 4 pm and counting will be taken up an hour later.

11:24

All the nine candidates of BJP will win. Samajwadi Party insulted their worker and people will answer them for choosing a candidate that entertains the society rather than one who serves the society: BJP leader Nitin Agrawal. He is the son of Naresh Agrawal, who joined the BJP recently

11:13

Anil Singh met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last night after attending his party boss Mayawati’s dinner, reports NDTV’s Alok Pandey.

11:05

I have voted for BJP, I don’t know about the rest: Anil Singh, BSP legislator.

10:59

Rajya Sabha Elections: Smarting Over Bypoll Defeat, BJP Makes It Tough For Mayawati In Rajya Sabha

The contest for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh was set to go down to the wire today as the BJP worked to upstage the Samajwadi Party and Mayawati, who joined forces to defeat the ruling party in two of its key parliamentary strongholds.

10:14

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao are among the BJP candidates guaranteed to win. The Samajwadi Party has fielded actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan in the one seat it is sure to win.

10:09

“Samajwadi Party candidate Jaya Bachchan ji and BSP candidate whom we are supporting will win RajyaSabha Elections. Considering BJP’s condition, I would say that its own MLAs are annoyed, some of them may even end up siding with the opposition,” says Rajendra Chaudhary of the Samajwadi Party.

09:37

All the 7 Congress legislators have voted for the BSP candidate.

09:33

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav outside the Uttar Pradesh state assembly this morning.

09:16

Here is the breakup of seats in Uttar Pradesh:

10 seats with contest

BJP (8): Arun Jaitley, Ashok Bajpai, Vijaya Pal Singh Tomar, Sakal Deep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam, Anil Jain, Harnath Singh Yadav, GVL Narasimha Rao

SP (1): Jaya Bachchan

BSP: Bhim Rao Ambedkar

One Independent supported by BJP – Anil Agarwal

BJP+ have 324 seats

Votes needed: 37

SP: 47

BSP: 19

Congress: 7 (pledged to support BSP)

Tough fight for the 10th seat between Mayawati and BJP’s ninth candidate (8 of its candidates are guaranteed to win)

09:05

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha Election: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav gathered his flock for dinner one more time last evening. After getting estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav on his side on Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav got his sulking father Mulayam Singh Yadav to attend yesterday’s meet. SP is sure to win one of the 10 seats but it is anxious about being able to keep up its deal with Mayawati after winning by-polls with her support.

09:03

The voting in the Rajya Sabha elections has begun.