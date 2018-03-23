Rajya Sabha Polls : Massive victory for BJP

In Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha Polls BJP won nine out of 10 seats while SP candidate Jaya Bachchan was also declared a winner.

BJP candidates who won are Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Sakal Deep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam, Anil Jain, Harnath Singh Yadav and G V L Narasimha Rao and Anil Kumar Agarwal.

BJP-backed Anil Aggarwal beat Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s Bhim Rao Ambedkar in a thriller that pitted Mayawati against BJP chief Amit Shah’s formidable strategic skills.

Also Read : Samajwadi party and BSP raises allegations against BJP in UP Rajya Sabha elections

The BJP now has nine more Rajya Sabha seats from UP and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party has taken one seat for its candidate Jaya Bachchan.

Mayawati had Samajwadi Party’s surplus votes as part of an arrangement in which the bitter rivals had teamed up to defeat the BJP in bypolls earlier this month. But Akhilesh Yadav didn’t have enough surplus lawmakers to keep up his end of the bargain – a major fail for an arrangement that had raised opposition hopes for a larger anti-BJP coalition ahead of the 2019 polls.