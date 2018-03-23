Rakul Preet on her Ups and Downs of her entire career

Actress Rakul Preet feels it is very important for everyone to go through ups and downs, and says failure teaches more than success.

“In life, failure teaches more than success because if you don’t have failures you will never value success and never understand how it is to taste success,” Rakul told.

“It is very important for everyone to go through ups and downs because only then you will take your job seriously, be thankful for everything you have and like we have grown up hearing ‘Failures are pillars of success’… Without failure there isn’t any excitement about the success that you get,” she added.

Rakul has featured in Telugu and Hindi films. In Bollywood, she has done “Yaariyan” and “Aiyaary” — both the movies turned out to be duds at the box office.

The actress has also launched her app in collaboration with New York-based firm EscapeX. Rakul Preet Singh Official App will feature fan feed which will enable the fans to post in the app along with other features.

Talking about the app, she said: “The app’s idea was given to me by the main company, Escapex and when they bought it to my notice and the whole concept. I was first a little hesitant, to be honest.

“I thought wouldn’t it be too self-obsessed to have an app of your own but when I understood the features I thought it was great platform to be able to connect with the fans and I always believe that they are the ones who make you and we really need to be in touch with in some way.”

