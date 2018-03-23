Rani Mukherjee about the attitude of people when she entered the film world

Rani Mukerji, who is back to the silver screen after a short gap, seems to be on cloud nine. The actress, who has been in the industry for twenty years, is back with Hichki that released today. The movie has the actress playing a teacher fighting for inclusivity.

Talking about her growth as an actress, she feels that she has literally grown up in this industry. The actress, who made her debut as a sixteen-year-old is now forty and has portrayed a wide range of characters throughout her career. She said, “It is a gradual process of a person’s life. How we evolve. How we become over the years. What kind of people we become. What subjects matter to you in different stages of our life and career. Both have been interconnected for me. So, I have played roles that have attracted me, or spoken to me at that time.”

When quizzed about Hichki and her role in the film, Rani felt that the movie is an inspirational one. According to her, the film’s primary message is to turn one’s weakness into one’s own strength. Apparently, the film also tells about the discrimination that people face from the outside world. “When people tell you that you cannot achieve something because of your ‘weakness’, you have to prove them wrong in your own way. Naina is trying to say through this movie that nobody can decide what you can and cannot achieve in life. A person has to take charge of their own issue, overcome it and turn it into their strength. A weak person won’t feel weak if the outside world doesn’t make them feel that way,” she added. She also said that the film gives an important message that each and every child deserves equal opportunity irrespective of their background and conditions.

The actress further added that Hichki is a bit personal for her as she felt some of the events in the film reflected her own life in the industry. She said that at the beginning of her career, she was often criticised for her height, looks and voice. However, she fought against those criticisms by delivering strong and solid characters.”The fact that when I entered this industry and people spoke about my height, I kind of turned that into my strength. People thought I didn’t have the height, looks, and voice to be an actor. I reached the heights of achievements, and not my actual physical height,” said the actress who recently became a mother.

The actress also raised her voice against the discrimination that a girl child has to face in the society.She said,”When people discriminate between a girl child and a boy child, my whole emphasis is why do we even have to call a child a girl or a boy, why can’t a child be a child? This kind of discrimination, we should get over and done with.”