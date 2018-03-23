Rs 1,908 Crore from the largest chain of laboratories

India’s largest chain of laboratories, The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) achieved 1,908 crores in the past four years. The information regarding of the amount, from the response to a question from Rajya Sabha.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research roughly works out to about 12% of the 38-lab-strong organization’s budgetary outlay of about ?16,000 crore over the same period. Girish Sahni, Director-General mentioned that there were only Rs 360 crore remains for the funding new research.

In 2017-18, the CSIR earned ?746 crore and a little higher than the ?727 crore of 2016-17.

“There are several other sources of revenue, earnings, and deliverables from new licensing schemes and projects implemented over the last two years.

“I believe the number this year will be much higher and will be clearer in 2-3 months,” Dr. Sahni told. “I expect our earnings to be 25-30% of the budget, a significant improvement.”

In 2015, the CSIR had decided to generate about 50% of its budget through external sources.