samajwadi-party-and-bsp-raises-allegations-against-bjp-in-up-rajya-sabha-elections

A controversy has emerged in Uttar Pradesh after a BSP MP, Anila Singh, openly accepted that he voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls today. This has forced both Samajwadi Party and BSP to come up accusing that the BJP has used money power and muscle power to get an upper hand in the election.

However, the BJP leadership in the state rubbed off these accusations and claimed that the victory represents the victory of BJP’s ideology and people’s belief in the party. BJP leader Nitin Agrawal, who is the son of Naresh Agrawal, who joined the BJP weeks ago, expressed his confidence that all 9 candidates of BJP will win in UP. “SP insulted their workers and people will answer them for choosing a candidate that entertains the society rather than one who serves the society. This is a message that the coalition in UP will get a befitting reply. SP has insulted a political activist (Naresh Agarwal) working for the people,” he said.

However, SP and BSP members continued to lash out at BJP for ‘duping people’. BSP leader Devashish Jarariya said, “This is the easiest thing to do. BSP has faced this even in the past. BJP cannot bear Ambedkar statues, how can they tolerate an Ambedkar who is a candidate?”