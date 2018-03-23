Sizzling and Hot Photoshoot Of Hina Khan

Hina Khan is one of the most controversial TV actresses of 2018. India’s favorite bahu was not liked by many because of her stint on Bigg Boss 11. And while the actress has been facing a lot of negativity on social media, she recently showed the inclination to delete her Twitter account. Hina, who has been trolled multiple times, didn’t let that affect her professional life. She is always up for fitness and workout these days. Apart from the controversies, the actress was also appreciated for her gorgeous and sexy fashion outings. She never failed to impress us with her unique style statement. The actress recently revealed that she is gracing the cover of Fit look Magazine. It is her first ever magazine cover.

Take a look at Pics:

