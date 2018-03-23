These are the Bollywood star kids who failed to make success

Bollywood celeb kids, who couldn’t get benefitted from the big surnames attached to their names. They got big launches with the help of their parents but faded away from public’s memory over time.

Uday Chopra

Being the son of leading producer Yash Chopra, people thought it would be an easy ride for him into Bollywood industry. but he got flopped.

Rinke Khanna

Daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Rinke Khanna tried her luck in acting but failed miserably.

Esha Deol

Hema Malini still has the charm to make people fall for her ever after 40 years of acting career. Unfortunately, her daughter Esha Deol couldn’t create the same magic.

Tusshar Kapoor

Son of a superstar Jitendra and brother of TV industry’s leading director Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor could create magic on the silver screen. Now his Bollywood career seems to have stuck with just Golmaal series.

Tanisha Mukherjee

Daughter of yesteryear’s successful actress Tanuja, Tanisha Mukherjee couldn’t live up to the name of her mother and sister Kajol.

Fardeen Khan

Popular actor Firoz Khan’s son and a veteran actress Mumtaz’s son-in-law, Fardeen Khan failed to create the magic like his father.

Twinkle Khanna

Daughter of Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna, and wife of a successful Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna failed in Bollywood miserably.