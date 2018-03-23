Talk show producer accused for sexual harassment

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s television talk show producer was removed from the job at Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) due to the complaint of a colleague regarding the sexual harassment. “Nam Munnottu’, the talk show which regards about the Marxist political perspectives. By the order from the CM’s office, gave instructions to sack Sapnesh, from Kannur, after the C-DIT registrar conducted an inquiry into the complaint. He was also excommunicated from the association of C-DIT.

The working women at C-DIT launched the complaint. According to the complaint, the producer, and a woman colleague took her to his rented apartment where he attempted to harass her. The incident occurred five months ago, she forcefully taken away from complaining since the producer threatened to throw her out of the job.Due to that, she mentioned it to some close intimates.

After she joined the information and public relation department as a reporter, she met him at the Secretariat; he attempted to threaten her to visit his apartment again. Her friends to whom she mentioned about the incident has told her to lodge a complaint against him.

The C-DIT registrar summoned the complaint and hailed her for the statement after which the matter was referred to the internal cell to combat sexual harassment.