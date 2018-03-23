The owner of Mumbai’s Kamala Mills claimed the arrest is illegal

The owner of Mumbai’s Kamala Mills on Friday moved the Supreme Court to claim his arrest is illegal, the arrest is the connection with a fire that caused loss of 14 lives in December, last year. A bench of Justices A.K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan asked Ravi Bhandari to grant a copy of his petition to the Maharashtra government.

The top court listed the matter for further hearing on March 27. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Bhandari, said his arrest is not legal and he can’t accuse of the offense of homicide. He said the apex court has already held in the Bhopal gas tragedy and Uphaar cinema hall fire case that they are cases of negligence, which is a bailable offense.

The Bombay High Court had recently dismissed Bhandari’s bail application. Bhandari was arrested in January along with fire officer Rajendra Patil and Utkarsh Pandey, who provided hookahs to the pubs Mojo’s Bistro and 1 above where the fire started. All three are in judicial custody.