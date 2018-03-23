The Pacific Ocean alters to “Great Pacific Garbage Patch”

The Pacific Ocean is now mass garbage, the vast dump of plastic waste swirling in the Pacific Ocean and now it’s growing to the level of fear. The Pacific garbage is bigger than France, Germany, and Spain combined. According to the study, the situation getting worse, rapidly growing to the level of a threat.

Researchers from the Netherlands used a fleet of boats and aircraft to scan the collection of bottles, containers, fishing nets, and microparticles known as the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch” (GPGP) and found a build-up of plastic waste. “We found about 80,000 tones of buoyant plastic currently in the GPGP,” said Laurent Lebreton, lead author of the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Read More: This is how China is increasing its influence in the Indian Ocean region

The weight of dumped garbage is about 500 jumbo jets, and up to sixteen times greater than the plastic mass uncovered there in previous studies. But what is the real killing is the team was found, the amount of plastic pieces that have built upon the marine gyre between Hawaii and California in recent years’ waste disposal.

They found that the Pacific Ocean now contains around 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic, should be a real threat to marine life. Tiny fragments of plastic smaller than 50mm in size that makes up the vast majority of items in the GPGP can enter the food chain when swallowed by fish. Not only its threat to fish but rest of the water animals consume the plastic pieces and die soon. Not only plastic, the dump of chemicals also threatens life cycle of Ocean.

These net fragments kill marine life by trapping fish and animals such as turtles in a process known as ‘ghost fishing’.